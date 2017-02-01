Taipei is 21st best university town in the world

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taipei is the 21st best university city in the world, while Hsinchu City is ranked No.75, according to rankings published by British higher education information service QS Quacquarelli Symonds.

On a separate list based on the evaluation by 18,000 students and graduates only, Taipei City rated as No.10, reports said Wednesday.

The study considered several factors, including safety, pollution, cost of living, college fees, and attractiveness to students in general. For the first time in the survey’s five-year history, students were also asked to help out with the rating, reports said.

Only cities with a population of more than 250,000 and with at least two universities which featured in the company’s recent lists were eligible.

After having led the list for four consecutive years, Paris was pushed aside by Montreal, Canada. London was No.3, with the South Korean capital Seoul the best Asian university city at No.4. Tokyo was the only other Asian city in the top-ten, at No.7.

Four Chinese cities were listed, Shanghai at No.25, Beijing at No.30, Nanjing at No.80, and Wuhan as the lowest on this year’s list, at No.100.

On the rankings selected by the students, the Canadian capital Ottawa came out first, Shanghai was No.3, Seoul No.8 and the Kansai area of Japan No.9 just ahead of Taipei.

Positive factors for the Taiwanese capital included the relatively low cost of living and studying, convenient public transportation, and a healthy mix of tradition and modernity, QS said.

Hsinchu might be more relaxed, but it also offered interesting museums and Taiwan’s version of Silicon Valley nearby, according to the ratings group.