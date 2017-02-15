MOTC steps up bus operation safety review

Taipei, (Taiwan News)—The Ministry of Transportation and Communications (MOTC) said it will revoke the operating license of a bus company involved in one of the deadliest bus incidents in Taiwan that has claimed 33 lives and injured 11.

“With investigators still figuring out the cause of the incident, the ministry will revoke Yeow Lih Transportation’s (友力通運) tour bus operating license for severely violating Article 77 of the Highway Act (公路法), " said MOTC minister Hochen Tan (賀陳旦), Tuesday.

Road conditions were ruled out by the minister as the main cause of the fatal accident, and Hochen pointed out the driver and mechanical failure were the more likely cause.

Hochen admitted previous ministry assessments of tour bus safety and quality evaluation criteria had been inadequate in eliminating poor quality bus service companies from the market.

The ministry had been publicizing information the mandatory Directorate-General of Highways (DGH) compulsory biennial evaluation results, but it has not been enough to stem sub-standard bus services.

The ministry will soon carry out a new round of inspections on poorly performing bus service companies, namely companies that receive below "C" grade from the DGH evaluations.

Tour bus operators that receive a "D" grade from the DGH compulsory evaluations will be made public, and their operations will be examined by the ministry, said Hochen.

These firms will be given a two week period to improve, but if issues persist some of their operations will be suspended or their operating licenses will be revoked as stipulated in Article 47 of the Act.

The same sanction is applicable to operators that receive a grade of "C", but they are granted a two months to address their problems.

The minister urged tour bus companies to review records of bus drivers, and consider removing those with any behavioral issues to reassure public they are taking responsibility, said Hochen.

The ministry also suspended Taipei-based Iris Travel Service Co (蝶戀花旅行社) operations until it addresses the incident and related insurance compensation. Established in 1999, Iris Travel Service exclusively offers domestic tours with duration of one-day, two-days and more.

The travel agency, arranged the one-day tour to Wuling Farm (武陵農場) in Taichung City to view cherry blossoms, and rented the tour bus from Yeow Lih Transportation.

Latest evidence from the bus tacometer showed it was 20 kilometers over the highway ramp’s speed limit of 40 kilometers per hour before the bus crashed off the ramp connecting Freeway No.5 and Freeway No. 3 in eastern Taipei, according to findings by the National Highway Police Bureau.

Police confirmed the deceased driver, Kang Yu-hsun, was not driving under the influence, but have cited exhaustion as a possible cause of the accident.

Kang, who received his tour bus permit in 2011, has unaddressed traffic violations, one for failure to fasten his seatbelt and one breach for tire tread regulations.

DGH is evaluating whether to make seatbelts mandatory in tour buses following the incident, since only passengers in small vehicles are required to buckle up.

Regulations for coaches in 2007 have made seatbelts for passengers mandatory only for those next to the driver, close to emergency exit doors or in the last row.