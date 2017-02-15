Philippines eyes more airports to unclog Manila hub

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Philippine officials say the government is considering adding airports to serve the capital Manila and nearby areas, including a sprawling airport city complex that could handle 100 million passengers a year.

Manila's congested international airport once was dubbed the world's worst airport in surveys by travel website The Guide to Sleeping in Airports.

Improvements have allowed it to escape that listing since 2015, but it remains overly congested.

Transport Undersecretary Roberto Lim said a multi-airport system could include the present airport in Manila, an expanded Clark airport northwest of the capital that could handle 8 million passengers per year, another 2,500-hectare (6,177.5 acre) airport in Bulacan, also north of Manila, and possibly yet another airport and seaport in the former U.S. naval station in Cavite province adjacent to Manila.