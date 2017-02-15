A Sherpa’s connection with Taiwan makes him love the country

A middle-aged man was silently learning how to make coffee in a small coffee shop tucked in an alley of Tainan, a city in southeast Taiwan. As he looks graceful and a little shy, no one would associate him with a Nepali Sherpa, who has led mountain climbers to reach the summit of Mount Everest three times.

Rinji Sherpa, 43, who lives in a far-off mountainous region of Nepal, began to work as a porter bearing a 20-kilogram burden for visitors at altitudes over 14,000 feet (4,300 meters) for a meager reward of less than US$3 a day when he was 11 years old.

Rinji used to be an uneducated illiterate who could hardly spell his own name. Ten years of work as a bearer has enabled him to speak English and French, and during his work study in India, he learned how to speak Hindi. On top of Nepalese and his native Sherpa language, Rinji can speak a total of five languages. As he has been adapted to inclement weather associated with high altitudes, he let nature take its course and became a mountain guide in Nepal.

“It was 2008 when I first led a group of visitors to reach the top of Mount Everest,” Rinji recalled, adding that nine mountaineers and four Sherpas went on the expedition from Lukala and spent 40 days.

People who have seen the movie “Everest” know that help from Sherpas is indispensable for mountaineers who wish to scale the highest mountain in the world and the cost is so enormous that many adventurers have to save for years to make such a trip. Moreover, there is no guarantee that the trip will be successful. However, income for Sherpas who serve as mountain guides and protectors for the adventure seekers is not high. Rinji said his first expedition to reach Mount Everest summit in 2008 only brought him US$1,000.

Even so, a grand is still considered high income for relatively poor Nepalese. Rinji said he has led mountaineers into the Mountain Everest area five times, three of which were successful. To mountain climbers, being able to reach the tallest point on earth is a pride of life, and being there three times is an incredible record.

Rinji learned of Taiwan when he served for Taiwanese mountaineers. He said he had no idea of where Taiwan is located before they introduced him to the country. However, even after that, Rinji said he could barely make out that Taiwan is not far from Hong Kong, but was not sure of the country's exact location.

His service for the Taiwanese visitors started his connection with Taiwan. A major earthquake in Nepal in 2015 badly damaged Rinji’s and many other Nepalese homes. After the tremor, Taiwanese mountaineers raised fund to help Rinji rebuild his home, and made possible his sightseeing trip to Taiwan at the end of that year.

Rinji's home was badly damaged in the 2015 Nepal earthquake.

This year Rinji made a second trip to Taiwan, and now he stays at the home of a Taiwanese friend he acquainted during a mountaineering journey. He has spent most of his time at a coffee shop learning how to make coffee, or visiting a scarce number of Sherpas who have settled in Taiwan.

As Taiwan is also a mountainous country, Rinji took a trip to set foot on the summit of the 3,416-meter-high (11,207 ft) Hehuanshan.

Rinji said Taiwan is a good place, and compared with Nepal’s, Taiwan’s traffic is orderly and that during his stay in Taiwan he had never encountered bad people. He added that he is learning Chinese and hoped that one day he can settle down in the country.