Taipei (Taiwan News) -- Twitter user Jeff Wang took this photo of the 2017 Taipei Lantern Festival on Feb. 12 as he sketched a drawing of the site.

The Taipei Lantern Festival was held on the city's west side for the first time in its 20-year history from Feb. 4-12. The biggest and most popular event during the festival was the Ximen Lantern Festival Parade on the official day of the Lantern Festival Feb. 11, which attracted hundreds of thousands of visitors that day.