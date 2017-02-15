Casting Oscar: Foundry builds each statuette as work of art

Wax versions of the Oscar statuette are just one step in the process of making the completed version at the Polich Tallix Fine Art Foun
ROCK TAVERN, N.Y. (AP) — Every Oscar fist-pumped or tearfully cradled by Academy Award winners is first cast, buffed and fussed over at a foundry far from Hollywood.
Workers at the Polich Tallix (POH'-lich TAH'-liks) foundry north of New York City spent the last several months making 60 identical Oscars for the Feb. 26 awards.
The foundry, in its second year of making the awards, has tweaked the look of the stylized knight to something closer to the statuettes first handed out in 1929.
Each of the statuettes is 13½ inches tall with the same distinctive Art Deco features polished to a mirror finish. Each glossy black base lacks only a winner's nameplate, which is added after the ceremony.