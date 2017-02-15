Local China government suspends plant project after protests

BEIJING (AP) — The government of an oil city near China's border with Russia says it is suspending an aluminum plant project following protests over pollution fears.

On Tuesday, more than 200 protesters faced off against dozens of police officers outside the Daqing government headquarters over the plant planned by aluminum producer Zhongwang Holdings Ltd. A resident reached by phone said that protests had been taking place since earlier this month.

The Daqing city government said in an online statement Wednesday that it had agreed with Zhongwang to suspend the project and would make a decision on whether to continue "based on a broad consensus of citizens."

Local governments in China often announce suspensions to chemical and other projects following protests, and then quietly restart them months later.