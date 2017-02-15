BC-AS--Asian News Digest, AS

ASIA:

MALAYSIA-NORTH KOREA — Police were checking surveillance tapes Wednesday for clues about who may have assassinated the half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at an airport in Kuala Lumpur, a senior official said. By Eileen Ng. SENT: 1,000 words, photos. With MAYALSIA-NORTH KOREA UNSANWERED QUESTIONS.

NKOREA-LEADERS' HIDDEN LIVES - The alleged murder of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's estranged half-brother could be the best cloak-and-dagger thriller North Koreans will never get to hear. And if they did, they'd likely need some plot explainers — few know Kim Jong Un even had a half-brother. By Eric Talmadge. SENT: 750 words, photos.

CHINA-TRUMP TRADEMARKS — There's a Trump toilet, a Trump condom, a Trump pacemaker and even a Trump International Hotel among hundreds of trademarks in China that don't belong to Donald Trump. But after a decade of grinding battle in China's courts, the president was expected to get an unlikely win this week: the rights to his own name. By Erika Kinetz. SENT: 1,400 words, photos.

INDONESIA-JAKARTA ELECTION — Voting was underway in the election for governor of the Indonesian capital after a months-long campaign in which the monumental problems facing Jakarta took a backseat to religious intolerance and racial bigotry. By Niniek Karmini and Stephen Wright. SENT: 730 words, photos.

AUSTRALIA-REFUGEES — Sri Lankan asylum seekers held on Pacific island camps who could potentially find new lives in the United States are free to return home without fear of persecution, Sri Lanka's prime minister said Wednesday. By Rod McGuirk. SENT: 700 words, photos.

CHINA-XINJIANG ATTACKS — Eight people were killed in China's far western Xinjiang region, including three knife-wielding assailants, in the latest outbreak of violence in the volatile territory, authorities said Wednesday. SENT: 370 words.

CHINA-POLLUTION PROTES — A Chinese aluminum company targeted by protests over pollution fears in a northern Chinese city says its production facilities conform to the highest international environmental standards, but that it hasn't decided whether to proceed with a massive investment in a new plant. By Louise Watt and Christopher Bodeen. SENT: 570 words.

CHINA-CORRUPTION - A Chinese court has sentenced the former Communist Party chief of the major northern Chinese province of Hebei to 15 years in prison on corruption charges. SENT: 200 words.

NEW ZEALAND-WILDFIRES — Hundreds of homes in the New Zealand city of Christchurch have been evacuated as wildfires threaten some suburbs. SENT: 200 words, photos.

BUSINESS AND FINANCE

JAPAN-SOFTBANK — Japanese telecommunications, internet and solar company SoftBank Group Corp. is buying U.S. investment company Fortress Investment Group for $3.3 billion. By Yuri Kageyama. SENT: 300 words.

FINANCIAL MAREKTS — Most Asian stock markets rose Tuesday after U.S. stock indexes hit a new high and the American central bank chief said it could raise interest rates as early as next month. By Joe McDonald. SENT: 540 words, photos.

