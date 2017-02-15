Taiwan to generate 20% of power from renewables by 2025: Tsai

Taipei (Taiwan News)—Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) announced plans of using renewables to provide 20% of the nation’s energy by 2025.

The government intends to phase out nuclear power plants by 2025 and announced last October plans to shut down Nuclear Power Plant No. 1 in New Taipei City by 2019.

The renewable energy plan announced by Tsai can help reduce carbon emissions and decrease increasingly frequent smog pollution in the country, said the Presidential Office.

The government’s targeted fuel mix is 20 percent renewables, 50 percent natural gas and 30 percent coal by 2025, said Tsai at a meeting with business and industry representatives.

The Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) will execute and implement its mid to long term energy transition plans, she added.

Another aim of the new plans is to secure the steady distribution of power, which the government will “do its utmost to achieve”, said the president.

Under the initial plans, the state-owned utility company Taiwan Power Co. (Taipower) and the private sector will invest NT$ 3 trillion (US$ 97.65 billion) in energy infrastructures.

Solar and offshore wind energy industries in Taiwan are projected to attract NT$1.7 trillion investment from domestic and foreign investors, said Bureau of Energy Director-General Lin Chuan-neng (林全能).

The state backed energy companies Taipower and CPC corp. (Taiwan) (中油) have both submitted renewable investment plans.

To highlight the importance of energy distribution reform, Tsai and Premier Lin Chuan (林全) attended a briefing with MOEA Minister Lee Chih-kung (李世光) on Feb. 9, 2017.

In his report, Lee analyzed how Tsai's campaign pledge for a nuclear-free homeland by 2025 would be implemented if the Legislative Yuan approved the revised Electricity Act.

Details on power distribution and green energy developments were included in the MOEA boss briefing.