America's Cup champion Oracle Team USA unveils new boat

Two-time defending champion Oracle Team USA has unveiled the 50-foot catamaran it will sail in the 35th America's Cup in Bermuda.

Skipper Jimmy Spithill says the boat, which is just longer than 49 feet, is more refined than the 45-foot cat the syndicate has been training in.

Says Spithill: "Now it really starts for this boat. There are 100 days to go and the clock's ticking. We really need to put some hours on it."

Qualifying races begin May 26. The America's Cup match, between Oracle and the winner of the challenger series, begins June 17.

Oracle unveiled its new catamaran Tuesday night. It will launch and christen it with champagne on Wednesday, and begin dockside testing. It will go for its first sail as soon as the weather permits.