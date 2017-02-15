Guatemala buries 2 murdered children found in sacks

GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — Grieving relatives buried two Guatemalan boys whose bodies were found stuffed in sacks over the weekend, a crime that shocked the violence-weary country.

Ten-year-old Carlos Daniel Xiquin and 11-year-old Oscar Armando Toc Cotzajay left for school Friday but were apparently kidnapped. Their bodies were found Sunday near a hamlet in the township of San Juan Sacatepequez, about 25 miles (40 kilometers) from the capital.

The boys' throats had been slashed and their hands and feet bound. There were reports that strangers had offered them a ride, and neighbors reported a ransom demand was made.

On Tuesday, the boys were accompanied to a cemetery by residents bearing white balloons and a banner reading "Enough Violence, We Want Justice."

Toc Cotzajay's mother, Maria Eurelia Toc, said that "these children were without sin."