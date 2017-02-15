Court: Questioning of Bullock's accused stalker unlawful

LOS ANGELES (AP) — An appeals court says Los Angeles police violated the rights of a man arrested inside Sandra Bullock's home when they obtained his consent to search his home and recovered illegal automatic firearms.

The 2nd District Court of Appeal ruled Tuesday that police detectives violated Joshua James Corbett's rights to remain silent during a police interrogation, and his right against an unlawful search of his home. Corbett was arrested in June 2014 inside Bullock's home, and he has been charged with felony stalking.

Corbett was unarmed at the Oscar winner's home, but police later found several automatic weapons and illegal tracer ammunition in his home.

A Los Angeles Superior Court judge threw out evidence supporting the weapons charges last year after determining Corbett didn't give officers permission to search his home.