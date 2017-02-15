2 live men found tied to bridge in Mexican border city

CIUDAD VICTORIA, Mexico (AP) — In a rare occurrence, two men found beaten and tied to a bridge in the Mexican border city of Reynosa turned out to be alive.

Reynosa and other border cities wracked by drug turf battles have seen the lifeless bodies of drug gang victims hung by their necks from bridges.

But this time, the bound men were tied to a bridge's railing Tuesday but apparently not by their necks. Accompanying the men was a banner signed by a reputed drug capo promising to catch common criminals and leave them for police.

An official with the Tamaulipas state prosecutors' office says the two men are being treated for their injuries. The official was not authorized to talk to the press and insisted on speaking on condition of anonymity.