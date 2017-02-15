Nielsen's top programs for Feb. 6-12

NEW YORK (AP) — Prime-time viewership numbers compiled by Nielsen for Feb. 6-12. Listings include the week's ranking and viewership.

1. "Grammy Awards," CBS, 26.07 million.

2. "NCIS," CBS, 15.57 million.

3. "The Big Bang Theory," CBS, 14.15 million.

4. "The Walking Dead," AMC, 12 million.

5. "Bull," CBS, 10.78 million.

6. "Blue Bloods," CBS, 10.65 million.

7. "Grammy Awards Red Carpet," CBS, 10.07 million.

8. "Hawaii Five-O," CBS, 9.86 million.

9. "This is Us," NBC, 9.57 million.

10. "NCIS: New Orleans," CBS, 9.01 million.

11. "Grey's Anatomy," ABC, 8.46 million.

12. "60 Minutes," CBS, 8.43 million.

13. "MacGyver," CBS, 8.02 million.

14. "Kevin Can Wait," CBS, 7.91 million.

15. "Scorpion," CBS, 7.76 million.

16. "Mom," CBS, 7.57 million.

17. "The Bachelor," ABC, 7.48 million.

18. "The Great Indoors," CBS, 7.44 million.

19. "Modern Family," ABC, 7.34 million.

19. "Superior Donuts," CBS, 7.34 million.

___

ABC is owned by The Walt Disney Co.; CBS is a division of CBS Corp.; Fox is owned by 21st Century Fox; NBC is owned by NBC Universal.