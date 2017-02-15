The Latest: State orders Flint hospital to fix health risks

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The Latest on Flint's water crisis (all times local):

3:35 p.m.

Michigan is ordering a Flint hospital to immediately fix conditions the state suspects pose on ongoing public health threat of Legionella bacteria.

The state Department of Health and Human Services issued the order Monday. It says there is reasonable belief that McLaren Flint's water system is a "nuisance, is in an unsanitary condition, and is a possible source of illness."

The state says 10 of the 12 Legionnaires' disease deaths that some outside experts have linked to Flint's water crisis are associated with the hospital, but it has failed to provide sufficient information verifying compliance with federal recommendations. The state also cites a 2014 analysis conducted for McLaren by a company that said it appeared Flint's water supply was not contributing to Legionella issues at the hospital.

A hospital spokeswoman could not immediately be reached for comment.

___

9:45 a.m.

The mayor of Flint is meeting with Michigan's governor to discuss the state's decision to no longer fund residential water bill credits or help the beleaguered city pay for water from a Detroit-area system.

Flint Mayor Karen Weaver is expected to meet with Gov. Rick Snyder in Lansing Tuesday afternoon.

State officials announced Jan. 24 that the financial assistance will stop at the end of February because the level of lead in Flint's water no longer exceeds the federal limit.

Michigan has partially covered customers' bills dating back to April 2014. Snyder's office estimates the state will have spent $41 million on that by the end of February.

Snyder's spokeswoman Anne Heaton said Monday that the elimination of credits and other payments isn't a sign of Michigan abandoning Flint.