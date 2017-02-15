Flynn exit creates vacuum that Trump's pragmatists may fill

WASHINGTON (AP) — The dramatic departure of President Donald Trump's hard-hitting national security adviser has created a vacuum of power and raised a key question about Trump's foreign policy: Will the pragmatists in his administration gain clout?

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Defense Secretary Jim Mattis are both known as levelheaded technocrats and stand to fill some of the void. That would help mollify anxious U.S. allies and even many Republicans who worry about Trump's foreign policy.

But Mattis and Tillerson will be contending with Steve Bannon, Trump's influential senior adviser. There's also Jared Kushner, the Trump son-in-law already playing an outsize role in his diplomacy.

Trump hasn't named a replacement for Michael Flynn. He resigned Monday night amid revelations he lied to Vice President Mike Pence about his contacts with Russia.