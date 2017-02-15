AP Source: Lloyd expected to sign with Manchester City women

A person with knowledge of the deal says reigning FIFA Women's Player of the Year Carli Lloyd will sign a short-term contract to play for Manchester City.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to talk about the deal before it was formally announced, which could be as early as Wednesday. The Philadelphia Inquirer first reported that Lloyd was offered the contract this weekend; Sports Illustrated first reported Tuesday that she would sign.

Lloyd is expected to rejoin the Houston Dash of the National Women's Soccer League in June.

Lloyd has won FIFA's top individual honor each of the past two years. She solidified her reputation as a clutch player with three goals in the first sixteen minutes of the U.S. national team's 2015 Women's World Cup final victory over Japan.

Manchester City is the defending champion of the FA Women's Super League.