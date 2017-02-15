Parents, daughter agree to drop college payment-tuition case

CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) — A father says he and his ex-wife are working to repair their relationship with their estranged daughter after a state appeals court ruled the parents cannot be forced to pay her college tuition.

Michael Ricci tells The Philadelphia Inquirer (http://bit.ly/2lLWusm ) the divorced couple and their daughter, Caitlyn Ricci, have agreed to drop the case.

Caitlyn Ricci had argued that her parents should pay portions of the costs she incurred while attending the former Gloucester County College and later Temple University — where she enrolled without her parents' blessings.

Two lower court judges ordered her parents to pay some costs. But the appeals court rejected those rulings last week, finding that "support is due only to a child who is not emancipated."

Caitlyn Ricci didn't return a call seeking comment Tuesday.

___

Information from: The Philadelphia Inquirer, http://www.inquirer.com