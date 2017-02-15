Construction halted on mosque with too-tall minarets

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — After exceeding a city height limit, builders of a mosque on New Haven's outskirts are wrestling with how to cut 24 feet from its soaring, crescent-topped minarets.

The city has halted all construction on the building until the mosque figures out what to do about the 81-foot towers sent from Turkey.

The steel and fiberglass minarets came in prefabricated sections and were assembled last year. A building permit was issued for a height of 57 feet.

The mosque is owned by the Turkish-American Religious Foundation.

City spokesman Laurence Grotheer said he is not aware of the city receiving complaints about the mosque. He said it is a matter of compliance with the permit.