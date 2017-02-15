France: Candidate Fillon's spokesman under tax fraud probe

PARIS (AP) — Conservative Francois Fillon's campaign for the French presidency is facing another blow, as it emerged that his campaign spokesman is under investigation for possible tax fraud.

Fillon's campaign has been flailing since weekly newspaper Le Canard Enchaine revealed that his wife and children were paid public funds for allegedly fake jobs as his parliamentary aides.

On Tuesday, Le Canard Enchaine reported that Fillon's spokesman, Thierry Solere, was the target of a tax fraud investigation. The prosecutor's office in the Paris suburb of Nanterre confirmed the existence of the probe, but would not comment further.

BFM television quoted Solere denying any fraud allegations.

Fillon, long a front-runner for the April 23-May 7 election, has denied wrongdoing in employing family members and is sticking to his campaign.