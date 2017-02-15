Conservatives want fast health law repeal, leaders cautious

WASHINGTON (AP) — Conservatives want quick congressional action to repeal President Barack Obama's health care law. But Republican leaders say they're taking a deliberative approach as they struggle to compose a package to replace that statute and win enough votes to pass Congress.

Conservative GOP lawmakers said Tuesday they want a vote soon on legislation that Obama vetoed a year ago rescinding much of his overhaul. Leaders of the House Freedom Caucus, whose members are some of the chamber's most hard-line conservatives, say they've voted unanimously to back that demand.

Top House Republicans told reporters they're working carefully because the changes will affect everyone. House Speaker Paul Ryan said the GOP is moving "step by step."

The differences underscore the tensions GOP leaders face as they trying crafting the complex legislation.