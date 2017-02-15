The top 10 books on Apple's iBooks-US

iBook charts for week ending February 12, 2017 (Rank, Book Title by Author Name, ISBN, Publisher ):

iBooks US Bestseller List - Paid Books

1. The Girl Before by J.P. Delaney - 9780425285053 - (Random House Publishing Group)

2. Echoes in Death by J.D. Robb - 9781250123145 - (St. Martin's Press)

3. Fifty Shades Darker by E L James - 9781612130590 - (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)

4. Fifty Shades Freed by E L James - 9781612130613 - (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)

5. The Handmaid's Tale by Margaret Atwood - 9780547345666 - (Houghton Mifflin Harcourt)

6. Fifty Shades of Grey by E L James - 9781612130293 - (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)

7. Buttons & Hate by Penelope Sky - 9781536504392 - (Self)

8. Right Behind You by Lisa Gardner - 9780698411432 - (Penguin Publishing Group)

9. Just Friends by Billy Taylor - 9781530511518 - (Billy Taylor)

10. Never Never by Candice Fox & James Patterson - 9780316434720 - (Little, Brown and Company)

