BC-US--Money & Markets Digest, US

Money & Markets modules for Wednesday, Feb. 15

TODAY

Cisco Systems and PepsiCo report their latest quarterly results. The National Association of Home Builders releases its monthly Wells Fargo Housing Market index.

COMPANY SPOTLIGHT

General Motors shares rose after the French carmaker behind Peugeot and Citroen said it's considering purchasing Opel, GM's money-losing European business.

CENTERPIECE

OPEC gets an A-

The OPEC cartel's bid to slash production amid an oil glut was surprisingly successful in January, with members achieving a record level of compliance that, if it continues, may lead to higher prices.

STORY STOCKS

Dr Pepper Snapple (DPS)

General Motors (GM)

RetailMeNot (SALE)

Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLKI)

Discovery Communications (DISCA)

Cynosure (CYNO)

TransUnion (TRU)

Public Storage (PSA)

FUND FOCUS

Sequoia (SEQUX)

It will likely take years for the fund to recover from losses on its heavy position in Valeant, Morningstar says. But it keeps its "Bronze" rating, thanks to new risk controls and a more robust process, Morningstar says.

For questions about Money & Markets modules, please contact Greg Keller (212-621-7958). For technical support: contact Todd Balog (816-654-1096). After 6 p.m., contact the AP Business News desk (800-845-8450, ext. 1680) for content questions; 1-800-3AP-STOX for technical support and 212-621-1905 for graphics help. The Money & Markets digest can also be found at www.markets.ap.org.