Attorney: Deputy lied about why he fatally shot unarmed man

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The attorney representing the family of an unarmed man killed by a Palm Beach County sheriff's sergeant told a federal jury that evidence will prove the sergeant lied about why he opened fire.

Wallace McCall said during opening statements Tuesday that Sgt. Michael Custer's story about why he shot Seth Adams late on May 16, 2012, is refuted by blood, ballistic and photographic evidence. Custer told investigators he fired after the 24-year-old Adams grabbed him by the throat and as he rummaged through his truck's cab as if grabbing a weapon.

McCall said Custer's throat had no bruises and that blood and bullet evidence shows Adams was shot about 12 feet from his truck.

Custer's attorney Summer Barranco asked the jury to withhold judgment until all evidence is heard.