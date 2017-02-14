The Latest: Crews working around the clock on damaged dam

Rose Leal and her family leave an emergency shelter at the Sutter High School gymnasium to take showers on Monday, Feb. 13, 2017, in Su
Vehicles line up the Arco station as a tanker truck driver fills the underground storage tanks on Monday, Feb. 13, 2017 in Yuba City, C
Evacuees sleep and relax at an emergency shelter set up at the Sutter High School gymnasium on Monday, Feb. 13, 2017, in Sutter, Calif.
A helicopter flies over Oroville Dam's main spillway to drop a bag of rocks that will be placed on a hole on the lip of the emergency s
A helicopter lowers a bag of rocks to be dropped on a hole on the lip of the Oroville Dam's emergency spillway Monday, Feb. 13, 2017, i
This June 23, 2005, aerial photo provided by the California Department of Water Resources shows Oroville Dam, Lake Oroville and the Fea
Members of the Ramirez, Garcia and Sandoval families set up a makeshift campsite Monday, Feb. 13, 2017, in Sutter, Calif. Evacuation or
A truck loaded with rocks arrives at the staging area as a helicopter takes off with a bag filled with rocks to be dropped on a hole on
Alejandra Ramirez, front center, paints her nails as her cousin Joyce Garcia looks on at a makeshift campsite Monday, Feb. 13, 2017, in
A man walks past an evacuated gas station after an evacuation order under threat from spillage from the Oroville Dam in Oroville, Calif
A man walks past an empty hotel, with the sign left on, after an evacuation order under threat from spillage from the Oroville Dam in O
Oroville Dam Boulevard is seen with no traffic in sight after an evacuation order under threat from spillage from the dam in Oroville,
A sign warns area residents about evacuating as motorists try to get gas at one of the few stations open Monday, Feb. 13, 2017, in Orov
A dump truck carrying a load of rocks crosses the Oroville Dam to be dropped in a hole on the lip of the dam's emergency spillway Monda
Evacuee Lisa Nelson, right, relaxes with her dog at an emergency shelter set up at the Sutter High School gymnasium on Monday, Feb. 13,
Jace Lawson, 1, of Oroville, Calif., bottom, sleeps as people behind wait for a meal at a shelter for evacuees from city's surrounding
Evacuees from city's surrounding the Oroville Dam line up for dinner at a shelter Monday, Feb. 13, 2017, in Chico, Calif. The thousands
Bea Noelle De Leon, 11, of Oroville, Calif., checks her phone at a shelter for evacuees from cities surrounding the Oroville Dam, Monda
Katherine Boeger Knight, left, plays a card game with her daughter Amethyst, 5, at a shelter for evacuees from cities surrounding the O
People line up for a meal at a shelter for evacuees from cities surrounding the Oroville Dam, Monday, Feb. 13, 2017, in Chico, Calif. T
Sonya Warrick, of Oroville, Calif., rests at a shelter for evacuees from cities surrounding the Oroville Dam, Monday, Feb. 13, 2017, in
Jace Duran, 4, of Oroville, Calif., at left, waits in line for a meal at a shelter for evacuees from cities surrounding the Oroville Da
Delores Dearte, right, and Merna Thompson, neighbors from the town of Gridley, Calif., rest at a shelter for evacuees from cities surro
OROVILLE, Calif. (AP) — The Latest on problems with an emergency spillway at the nation's tallest dam (all times local):
7:40 a.m.
Crews working around the clock atop the crippled Oroville Dam have made progress repairing the damaged spillway.
Workers are hoisting giant white bags filled with rocks, and at least two helicopters will fly them and then release them in the spillway's erosion. Dump trucks full of boulders also are dumping their cargo on the damaged spillway.
State Department of Water Resources spokesman Chris Orrock says lake levels are also dropping at a rate of 8 feet per day.
The goal is to see the level at 860 feet by Thursday when inflows should begin from the expected storms. Orrock says the lake is currently at 884 feet.
The barrier at the nation's tallest dam is being repaired after authorities ordered the evacuation of nearly 200,000 people for everyone living below the lake amid concerns the spillway could fail and send water roaring downstream.
___
3:30 a.m.
A huge Northern California reservoir, held in place by a massive dam, has always been central to the life of the towns around it.
Now the lake that has brought them holiday fireworks and salmon festivals could bring disaster.
Nearly 200,000 people, who evacuated Sunday over fears that a damaged spillway at Lake Oroville could fail and unleash a wall of water, have to stay away indefinitely while officials race to repair it before more rains arrive Thursday.
Evacuees felt strange on Monday to see their beloved lake associated with urgent voices on the national news.