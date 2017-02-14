Brazil's Armed Forces to police Rio amid security crisis

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazil's army will deploy soldiers in Rio de Janeiro's metropolitan area until Feb. 22, one week before Carnaval ends.

A decree by President Michel Temer on the matter was published Tuesday.

Temer only partly agreed with Rio de Janeiro Gov. Luiz Fernando Pezao's request to have troops police the entire state until March 5.

The soldiers will help amid police officers' strike threats and riots led by anarchists during state legislature votes on austerity measures.

Local police officers' salaries have been delayed amid financial troubles.

Still, most Rio officers appeared to be working Monday despite suggestions they could launch a movement like the one that caused chaos in neighboring Espirito Santo state.

Temer called that halt "an insurgency against the Constitution."