WORLD SPORTS at 1330 GMT

TOP STORIES:

SOC--PSG-BARCELONA

PARIS — Paris Saint-Germain faces the might of Barcelona's star-studded attack in the knockout round of the Champions League without its best defender and most experienced midfielder. By Jerome Pugmire. UPCOMING: 600 words, photos by 2230 GMT.

SOC--BENFICA-DORTMUND

LISBON, Portugal — Portuguese champion Benfica tries to stop Borussia Dortmund's record-breaking attack in a first-leg match in the last 16 of the Champions League. UPCOMING: 500 words by 2230 GMT.

SOC--REAL MADRID-RONALDO

MADRID — With Gareth Bale not fully fit and Karim Benzema still struggling, it will be Cristiano Ronaldo again carrying the load for Real Madrid?s attack in the Champions League. By Tales Azzoni. UPCOMING: 500 words, photos by 1700 GMT.

SOC--EUROPA LEAGUE PREVIEW

LONDON — The Europa League has become more important to English Premier League managers since the winner received an automatic tucket into the Champions League. By Justin Palmer. SENT: 570 words, photos.

SOC--MAN CITY-SANE

MANCHESTER, England — It took Leroy Sane half a season to really stand out at Manchester City. Now, he's proving unstoppable. By Steve Douglas. SENT: 610 words, photos.

CRI--PAKISTAN FINAL

ISLAMABAD — Pakistan cricket fans fear foreign players will avoid competing in the Pakistan Super League final in Lahore after a suicide bomber killed 13 people there on Monday. SENT: 300 words, photos.

CRI--BRITAIN-PAKISTAN-FIXING

LONDON — British police say two men have been arrested in connection with bribery offenses linked to spot-fixing in international cricket. The National Crime Agency says it is working on the investigation with the anti-corruption units at the Pakistan Cricket Board and International Cricket Council. SENT: 90 words.

SKI--WORLDS-TEAM EVENT

ST. MORITZ, Switzerland — France beat Slovakia in the team event final to win its first medal at the ski world championships. SENT: 120 words, photos.

GLF--WORLD SUPER 6

New and innovative or too confusing? Either way, the World Super 6 which begins with stroke play at Lake Karrinyup near Perth, Western Australia, and concludes with a 24-man match-play and knockout round on Sunday, is definitely outside the box of a conventional golf tournament. By Dennia Passa. SENT: 650 words.

OTHER STORIES:

— BIA--Biathlon Worlds-Doping Raid — Kazakhstan says biathletes tested clean after doping raid. SENT: 120 words.

— SOC--Maradona-Napoli — Maradona to try to give Napoli a boost against Real Madrid. By Tales Azzoni. SENT: 510 words, photo.

— BKN--NBA Capsules — Leonard helps Spurs secure 20th consecutive winning season. SENT: 640 words, photos.

— HKN--NHL Capsules — Rangers beat Blue Jackets 3-2, Coyotes defeat Flames 5-0. SENT: 260 words, photos.

YOUR QUERIES: Questions and story requests are welcome. Contact your local AP bureau or the AP International Sports Desk in London by telephone at +44 207-427-4224 or email lonsports@ap.org.