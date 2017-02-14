Drizzly Valentine's Day in Paris doesn't stop the love

PARIS (AP) — It's a drizzly day in Paris but that didn't stop lovers from around the world celebrating Valentine's Day romance in the City of Light.

On Tuesday, newlywed Lile Araus from Asheville, North Carolina, kissed his bride Alla in front of the Eiffel Tower in her soaked wedding dress for their honeymoon photoshoot.

Lile said: "This is the right place to bring the love of your life. You can definitely smell the love."

At the Pont des Arts bridge, couples attached love locks to the monument and street lamps.

Holding hands with his lover Violetta, Spaniard Iaon from Alicante admired the breathtaking view of the Seine river dappled with the rain. He said "it's very special to be here on Valentine's day as it's the city of love."