British police arrest 2 men in cricket spot-fixing case

LONDON (AP) — British police say two men have been arrested in connection with bribery offenses linked to spot-fixing in international cricket.

The National Crime Agency says it is working on the investigation with the anti-corruption units at the Pakistan Cricket Board and International Cricket Council.

The British agency says the two men, who are both in their thirties, were arrested on Monday and have been released on police bail until April.

In a statement on Tuesday, the NCA cited the suspension of three players in Pakistan as part of an investigation into corruption in the Pakistan Super League.