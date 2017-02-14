Romanian party leader denies wrongdoing in corruption case

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — The chairman of Romania's ruling Social Democratic Party has denied wrongdoing in a trial where he is charged with putting no-work jobs on the government payroll.

The case against Liviu Dragnea, one of Romania's most powerful politicians, comes when he was a regional party chief. Dragnea said he was innocent after a hearing Tuesday.

Prosecutors say Dragnea intervened to keep two women on the payroll of a family welfare agency, even though they were employed by the Social Democratic Party. The women have pleaded guilty.

Romania's center-left government passed a decree last month decriminalizing official misconduct, which would have helped Dragnea. But the move sparked huge protests, with critics saying the government wanted to dilute the anti-corruption fight.

Premier Sorin Grindeanu withdrew the decree but protests have continued.