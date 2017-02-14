German hostage says Abu Sayyaf threatening to behead him

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — A German hostage says Abu Sayyaf militants are threatening to behead him if a ransom is not paid within 12 days to the group holding him in the jungles of the southern Philippines.

Jurgen Gustav Kantner, who also was kidnapped by Somali pirates years ago, tearfully spoke about the threat by Abu Sayyaf militants and the Feb. 26 ransom deadline in a video circulated Tuesday by the SITE Intelligence Group, which monitors jihadi websites.

In the video, Kantner sits in front of four masked gunmen, including one aiming what appears to be a sickle at him as he speaks.

The Philippine military reported in November that the Abu Sayyaf claimed it had kidnapped Kantner and killed a woman sailing with him off neighboring Malaysia's Sabah state.