BC-AS--Asian News Digest, AS

CHINA-TRUMP TRADEMARKS — President Donald Trump is poised to receive something that he has been trying to get from China for a decade: trademark rights to his own name. After suffering rejection after rejection in China's courts, he saw his prospects change dramatically after starting his presidential campaign. A win would create value for Trump's business empire and raise ethics questions about his administration. By Erika Kinetz. SENT: 1,450 words, photos. An abridged version has also moved.

KOREAS-TENSIONS — The U.N. Security Council strongly condemns North Korea over its latest ballistic missile launch and warns of "further significant measures" if Pyongyang doesn't stop nuclear and missile testing. By Edith M. Lederer and Eric Talmadge. SENT: 880 words, photos.

UNITED STATES-NKOREA — President Donald Trump vows to "deal with" North Korea, calling it "a big, big problem" without mentioning the ballistic missile it test-fired over the weekend or any planned American response. By Robert Burns. SENT: 40 words, photos.

NKOREA-CELEBRATIONS — North Korea celebrates its latest missile launch, which foreign experts are analyzing for evidence of advancement in the country's missile capabilities. By Eric Talmadge. SENT: 470 words.

SKOREA-POLITICS — South Korean prosecutors attempt for a second time to arrest Samsung's de facto leader, who faces bribery allegations in connection with a massive political scandal. By Youkyung Lee. SENT: 440 words, photos.

HONG KONG-POLICE CONVICTED — Seven Hong Kong police officers are convicted of a lesser charge in the assault of a pro-democracy activist whose videotaped beating during the height of 2014 pro-democracy protests sparked outrage. By Kelvin Chan. SENT: 350 words, photos.

CHINA-POLLUTION PROTEST — Residents in an oil town near the Russian border protest against a planned aluminum plant over pollution fears, in the latest example of rising demands for clean air among China's citizens. SENT: 360 words.

INDONESIA-JAKARTA ELECTION-Q&A - Residents of the Indonesian capital vote Wednesday in an election for governor that has become a battleground in a high stakes tug-of-war between conservative and moderate forces in the world's most populous Muslim nation. By Stephen Wright. SENT: 750 words, photos.

PAKISTAN — Markets and businesses are closed across much of Pakistan's Punjab province in mourning for 13 people killed in a suicide bombing claimed by a breakaway Taliban faction. SENT: 130 words, photos.

THAILAND-US — The highest-ranking U.S. official to visit Thailand since a 2014 coup urges the country to restore democracy while reaffirming the partnership between the two nations, saying America needs "a strong and stable ally" in Southeast Asia. By Dake Kang. SENT: 470 words, photos.

MYANMAR-ROHINGYA — A court in western Myanmar sentences to death a man arrested for his part in an attack on a border guard post that triggered a crackdown by security forces on the country's Muslim ethnic Rohingya minority. By Esther Htusan. SENT: 330 words.

PHILIPPINES-MINING CRACKDOWN — The Philippines' environment chief orders 75 mining contracts canceled because the projects are located in watersheds, intensifying her crackdown against mines that she says harm the environment. SENT: 300 words.

CHINA-MINE EXPLOSION — A coal mine explosion in central China leaves eight people dead and three injured, state media report. SENT: 220 words.

TAIWAN-BUS CRASH — Investigators are looking into excessive speed as the possible cause of a bus crash in Taiwan that killed 32 people and injured several others in the island's worst road accident in more than three decades. The bus flipped over while cornering on an expressway ramp in Taipei after taking a tour group to view cherry blossoms. SENT: 330 words, photos.

INDIA-CORRUPTION VERDICT — India's top court upholds the corruption conviction of the head of the ruling party in Tamil Nadu state, ending her chances of becoming the southern state's next chief minister. By Nirmala George. SENT: 400 words, photos.

KASHMIR-FIGHTING — Three Indian soldiers and a militant are killed in a gunbattle in the Indian-controlled portion of Kashmir. SENT: 140 words, photos.

INDIA-RUNNING WITH BULLS — For two years Jallikattu, a bull-taming tradition, had been banned in Tamil Nadu on orders of India's Supreme Court for inflicting cruelty on the animals. This year, it returned after protesters forced the government to rush new legislation exempting it from animal cruelty laws. By Bernat Armangue. SENT: 700 words, photos.

INDONESIA-ORANGUTAN EATEN — Palm oil plantation workers killed and ate a critically endangered orangutan on the island of Borneo, according to an Indonesian lawmaker who called for police to investigate what is a frequent but rarely prosecuted crime. By Niniek Karmini. SENT: 300 words.

THAILAND-VALENTINE'S DAY-VITAMINS — Just in time for Valentine's Day, the Thai government is handing out pills it calls "very magical vitamins" to prospective mothers to boost the country's falling birthrate. By Kaweewit Kaewjinda. SENT: 240 words, photos.

FINANCIAL MARKETS — Shares in Europe and Asia are mostly lower in jittery trading ahead of comments to the U.S. Congress by Federal Reserve chair Janet Yellen. By Elaine Kurtenbach. SENT: 590 words, photos.

JAPAN-EARNS-TOSHIBA — Japanese electronics and energy giant Toshiba Corp. says its chairman is resigning to take responsibility for problems that will result in a 713 billion yen ($6.3 billion) loss in its nuclear business. Toshiba warns, however, that unaudited financial results it announced may change "by a wide margin." By Yuri Kageyama. SENT: 340 words, photos.

MONGOLIA-MINING POLITICS — Mongolian lawmakers tell the government to revoke a private company's purchase of a stake in a major copper mine, prompting the president to warn they might scare away investors as the country tries to reverse an economic slump. By Grace Brown. SENT: 740 words, photos.

