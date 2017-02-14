The Latest: Conway says situation with Flynn 'unsustainable'

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on President Donald Trump (all times local):

7:20 a.m.

A top aide to President Donald Trump says Michael Flynn resigned as national security adviser because he misled the vice president.

Kellyanne Conway tells NBC's "Today" show that "the situation became unsustainable."

Late last month, the Justice Department warned the White House that Flynn could be in a compromised position because of contradictions between the public depictions of U.S. phone calls with foreign officials and what intelligence officials knew to be true based on recordings of the conversations.

On Monday, Conway said Flynn enjoys "the full confidence of the president." On Tuesday, she said it was true Trump was "loyal" to Flynn. But, she added, "Misleading the vice president really was the key here."

___

3 a.m.

President Donald Trump's embattled national security adviser Michael Flynn resigned following reports he misled Vice President Mike Pence and other officials about his contacts with Russia. His departure upends Trump's senior team after less than a month in office.

In a resignation letter, Flynn said he gave Vice President Mike Pence and others "incomplete information" about his calls with Russia's ambassador to the U.S. The vice president, apparently relying on information from Flynn, initially said the national security adviser had not discussed sanctions with the Russian envoy, though Flynn later conceded the issue may have come up.

Trump named retired Lt. Gen. Keith Kellogg as the acting national security adviser. Kellogg had previously been appointed the National Security Council chief of staff and advised Trump during the campaign. Trump is also considering former CIA Director David Petraeus and Vice Admiral Robert Harward, a U.S. Navy SEAL, for the post, according to a senior administration official.