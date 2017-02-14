Man charged in car crash that injured Polish prime minister

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Polish prosecutors have filed charges against a 21-year-old man who is accused of causing a traffic accident that injured Prime Minister Beata Szydlo and two other people last week.

The crash occurred Friday evening in the southern Polish city of Oswiecim, Szydlo's hometown. She had just arrived there for the weekend when the driver her car swerved to avoid hitting a small Fiat.

The regional prosecutors in Krakow said the driver of the Fiat, identified only as Sebastian K., was charged Tuesday with involuntary violation of traffic safety, a crime punishable by up to three years in prison.

After the crash, Szydlo was flown to a military hospital in Warsaw, where she is still recovering.