Indonesia lawmaker: Palm oil workers shot orangutan for meat

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — An Indonesian lawmaker says palm oil plantation workers killed and ate a critically endangered orangutan on the island of Borneo and police should investigate.

Daniel Johan said Tuesday the workers shot the great ape after it ventured onto a plantation in a remote area of Central Kalimantan province, probably looking for crops to eat.

"It's a blatant offense against Indonesia's conservation laws," said Johan. "Police have to investigate."

Johan said a witness provided him photos of the butchered primate.

Last July, the International Union for Conservation of Nature classified Borneo's orangutans as critically endangered.

The animals are often killed for their meat but punishment is rare. The apes' forest habitat has shrunk dramatically to make way for plantations.