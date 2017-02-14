Algerian man held for promoting extremism online, Spain says

MADRID (AP) — Spain's interior ministry says an Algerian man has been arrested in the northern city of Bilbao for allegedly praising extremism, bringing to 187 the number of people accused of links with jihadism in Spain since 2015.

The ministry said the 44-year-old is suspected of training himself in the ideology of the Islamic State group, which he promoted through social media, and added that other charges may arise once the investigation of his online contacts concludes.

According to the statement, the police had monitored the man in the past for allegedly providing funds and forging identity documents for al-Qaida.

His social introversion increased over the past few months as he seldom left his home, where he managed several social media profiles and shared material produced by IS, the ministry said.