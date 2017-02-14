Indian army: 3 soldiers, 1 rebel killed in Kashmir gunbattle

Indian paramilitary soldiers stands guard outside a base camp near the site of a gun battle with suspected rebels in Hajin Village some
A masked Indian police man stands guard near the site of a gun battle with suspected rebels in Hajin Village some 38 kilometers (23.75
Indian army soldiers carry a stretcher as they walk back towards a base camp near the site of a gun battle with suspected rebels in Haj
Indian army soldiers leave the site of a gun battle with suspected rebels in Hajin Village some 38 kilometers (23.75 miles) northeast o
An ambulance carrying bodies of Indian army soldiers leaves a base camp near a base camp near the site of a gun battle with suspected r
Indian paramilitary soldiers leave the site of a gun battle with suspected rebels in Hajin Village some 38 kilometers (23.75 miles) nor
Indian army and paramilitary soldiers leave the site of a gun battle with suspected rebels in Hajin Village some 38 kilometers (23.75 m
Indian army soldier watches from inside a base camp near the site of a gun battle with suspected rebels in Hajin Village some 38 kilome
SRINAGAR, India (AP) — The Indian army says three soldiers and a militant were killed in a gunbattle in the Indian-controlled portion of Kashmir.
Col. Rajesh Kalia says the army launched an operation Tuesday to flush out militants from a northern village following a tip that some rebels were hiding there. He says soldiers had cordoned off Hajin village when a fierce gunbattle broke out in which three soldiers and a rebel were killed.
At least five other soldiers, including an army officer, were wounded in the firefight.
There was no independent confirmation of the incidents.
Rebel groups in Indian-controlled Kashmir have been fighting for independence or a merger with Pakistan since 1989. More than 68,000 people have been killed in the fighting.