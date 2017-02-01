15 years in jail asked for taxi driver accused of raping Korean woman

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A taxi driver accused of raping a woman tourist from South Korean and drugging two of her friends should serve 15 years in prison, prosecutors said in their indictments Tuesday.

A suspect named Chan reportedly admitted he injected powerful tranquilizers into strawberry drinks and then administered them to three South Korean women traveling in his taxi on January 12.

He had first transported them to Jinguashi, where he prepared the drinks and handed them over to his passengers. By the time they then arrived at their next destination, the Shilin night market, two of the women had fallen asleep. He let the third one out, but took the two unconscious women in his cab to an isolated alley where he raped one of them, the Shilin District Prosecutors Office said.

The women later felt that something was wrong with their clothing and with the drinks, and they alerted the police.

Prosecutors are still investigating accusations from other South Korean women who came forward after the initial case became public. The accused reportedly all worked for the same taxi company as Chan.

The man was charged with rape and with use of illegal substances, reports said.

A court was likely to decide later Tuesday whether Chan could be released or had to remain in detention.