Cherry blossoms on Yangmingshan expected to come to full bloom during 228 holiday

Taipei (Taiwan News)--Flower lovers will have to wait about two weeks longer this year than before to admire blooming cherry blossoms on Yangmingshan as the warm weather in the winter has delayed the blooming of the flowers, according to Taipei City Mayor Ko Wen-je.

Expecting cherry blossoms on Yangmingshan to come to full bloom around the 228 Peace Memorial Day holiday, Ko said that the 2017 Yangmingshan Flower Festival, which lasts from February 10 through March 19, has two display areas—the Yangming Park and the Taipei Floriculture Experiment Center (TFEC). Both places are managed by Taipei’s Parks and Street Lights Office (PSLO).

With the Flower Clock as its centerpiece, the Yangming Park is a popular park within the Yangmingshan National Park and is located near the visitor center and the main bus station. When in season, cherry blossoms, azaleas, camellias, and peach blossoms fill the park. Ko said that the park had undergone a major overhaul to reduce the area of concrete and asphalt surfaces in the park.

(The Flower Clock. Photo from Wikipedia)

An area boasting numerous cherry blossom trees near the fountain inside the Yangming Park will be the location of nighttime illumination shows, according to Taipei City Government. The trees will be lit by lights between 6 PM and 9 PM, bringing luminous night views of the flowers to visitors.

At the TFEC, which is located beside Chinese Culture University, a camellia exhibition is being held. According to Parks and Street Lights Office (PSLO) Commissioner Huang Li-yuan, the TFEC has been devoted to the cultivation and research of camellias since 1949. The camellia shrubs in the center - mostly over 40 years of age – come to full bloom in turn between the months of November and April. The facility holds arguably the largest camellia exhibitions on the island, showcasing over 8,000 strands of flowers spanning 500 varieties.

Many activities have been planned during the flower festival. A first-ever parade led by local residents will take place at 10 a.m. on March 4 from the Multistory Parking Lot of Yangmingshan National Park; and on the March 19, the last day of the festival, a concert will be held at the scout campground across from the Yangmingshan Second Parking Lot, according to Taipei City Government.

In addition to flower viewing, PSLO also invites the public to sign up for eco and cultural tours to learn more about the history of the TFEC and Yangmingshan American Military Housing. To register, please visit the official website of Yangmingshan Flower Festival (Chinese).

Furthermore, with the arrival of the Valentine’s Day, the event organizers suggest that Yangmingshan boasts a vast selection of sites, offering lovebirds ideal spots to spend time with each other. Choices include the “camellia tunnel” at TFEC, the fountain at Yangming Park, and the parks with illumination shows spotlighting cherry blossom trees at night.

For those planning to visit the Yangmingshan Flower Festival, the city government reminds visitors that traffic control measures will take effect in the vicinity of the venue (including Yangming Park, Hushan Road, Zhongxing Road, and Yangjin Highway) during the event between February 10 and March 19.

To avoid possible hassles and traffic jams, the public is encouraged to take public transportation to the event venue on Yangmingshan.