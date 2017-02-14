Top 11 places to take your Taipei Valentine

Taipei (Taiwan, News) -- It's never easy trying to figure out the perfect place to impress on Valentine's Day, especially since everyone has a different idea of what is romantic. To some, it could mean being wined and dined and staring into each others' eyes between courses during a three hour meal. To others, maybe it's just good food and getting to spend time together. Or maybe it's a sweet ending, sharing a dessert that elicits gasps of delight before going off on the rest of your date. Today is Valentine's Day, so here is a list of places for you last minute romantics.

Paris 1930

For the past three years, French Chef Clement Pellerin has used his experiences from living in Thailand, Shanghai, Ireland and Spain to create modern French degustation menus at Paris 1930. Many of the courses mix the sweet and the savory, and the whole meal is a sensory experience, with innovative dishes and flavors unlike anything I've seen in Taipei in an opulent French art deco setting. Paris 1930 offers a special Valentine's Day 8 course menu only for tonight (NT$4200) that includes foie gras, sea urchin, Maine lobster and gastronomic desserts.

Landis Hotel, No. 41, MinQuan E. Road, Sec.2, (02) 2597-1234



O Rose Ice Cream

Why buy roses when you can just eat them? O Rose is a French ice cream and desserts cafe opened by owner Olivier Pierini who is a French master ice cream maker. Their signature ice cream rose (NT$140) is a sweet way to celebrate without breaking the bank and for Valentine's Day they have over ten types of Chocolate, including 75% tanzania chocolate, chocolate and kumquat,N and white chocolate.

No. 1-1, Alley 6, Lane 170, ZhongXiao E. Rd, Sec. 4 (02) 2773 -7989



TK Seafood & Steak

Located at Hotel Proverbs in the DaAn District, TK Seafood and Steak's menu offers mouthwatering prime waygu steak, fresh lobster, oysters and vegetables from their own farm and local fishing wharf. The seafood is so fresh that you can walk to the kitchen and choose your own fish and shellfish from the bed of ice on the counter or the tanks. The chandelier covered two story ceilings and all you can eat dessert cart makes TK Seafood and Steak a delicious and posh place for steak and seafood lovers.

No. 56, Section 1, DaAn Rd, 0903-393-008

Commune A7

If you would rather spend time walking around and exploring than sitting in a stuffy restaurant, then Commune A7 might be your best bet. Opened in December of last year, Commune A7 is an outdoor food courtyard with a view of Taipei 101, with vendors in food truck-like trailers. Restaurants include Lobster Bar, Alleycats, I Love Bow (egg waffles), PS Tapas, Black as Chocolate, Selfish Burger, Campus Cafe, Blue Elephant Thai and Sunmai Beer.

No. 3, Songshou Rd

La Mesa

If tapas, paella, wine and sangria are more your thing, then La Mesa's cozy atmosphere should be perfect. The house paella (NT$950) comes in a wide cast iron pan, topped with fresh shrimp, squid, mussels and chorizo. Other must order dishes at the Spanish restaurant include the shaved to order iberico ham, jamon croquettes, pan fried calamari and chorizo in cider and garlic. There are few tables on their patio, if weather is nice and the apple crumble is a nice way to end the meal.

No. 33, Lane 137, YanJi St., (02) 2778-7676



Saffron

For those of you who don't want to leave Tianmu, try Saffron, upscale Indian restaurant with dishes like butter chicken, garlic naan and okra masala in an elegant setting and service. Order the tandoor roasted Murgh Makhmali Tikka and Safed Rajasthani Gosht for spiced, layered flavors that are bold yet not overwhelming.

38-6 Tianmu E Rd, Tianmu, (02) 02871-4842

Tutto Bello

Tutto Bello offered gourmet tasting menus and truffled dishes (NT$2800 and NT$3800) long before Robuchon, RAW and STAY came to Taipei. Some of the best pasta and truffled scrambled eggs I've ever had, but also among the priciest. Degustation includes dishes like all day braised waygu oxtail and slow poached lobster with buttered sweet corn, and Tutto Bello has an extensive wine list. Be sure to add the chocolate sphere dessert if your tasting menu doesn't include it.

No. 15, Lane 25, ShuangCheng St. (02) 2592-3355



VVG Action & Movie

Dinner and a movie is a stereotypical Valentine's day plan, but make it more inspired catching an independent film with Oscar buzz at the Eslite Arthouse Theater a few steps away, playing films like "Moonlight," "Jackie" and "Lion," after by getting a piece of the chocolate marshmallow cake and dinner at VVG Action.

Eslite Songyan, No. 88, Yanchang Rd, Xinyi District (02) 6636-5888



Sen Sushi

The signature sea urchin, foie gras, scallop "burger" and decadence in one bite is worth the trip to Sen Sushi, a ten seat sushi bar in the alley behind Amba Zhongshan. Dinner omakase (NT$2000) includes glistening pieces of saba, salmon belly and ika sushi, often handpicked by sushi chef Ah Sen himself from the Keelung Fish Market.

No. 7, Lane 59, Zhongshan N. Rd, Sec. 2, 0970-554-724



Myowa

For the matcha lover in your life, Myowa offers over 30 different kinds of matcha desserts, cakes, drinks and ice cream. The sizzling matcha cake and ice cream hot plate (NT$230) is a must, or the matcha lava cake will be sure to dazzle.

No. 40, Lane 31, DaAn Road, Sec. 1, (02) 8771-7720



Yang Ming Spring Vegetarian

Escape from the city and you'll find a zen retreat at Yang Ming Spring Vegetarian. The restaurant has a garden and an art gallery and the set menus are artfully presented in kaiseki style courses. From the handwritten menu in Chinese calligraphy to the ceremony of the soy pudding dessert made from soy milk, the presentation and setting at Yang Ming Spring Vegetarian is one of the most unique experiences you can share with your Valentine.

No.119-1 Qingshan Road, Shilin District, (02) 2862-0178



