BC-BKN--NBA Standings

%byline(By The Associated Press%)
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|36
|19
|.655
|—
|Toronto
|32
|23
|.582
|4
|New York
|23
|33
|.411
|13½
|Philadelphia
|21
|34
|.382
|15
|Brooklyn
|9
|46
|.164
|27
|Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Washington
|33
|21
|.611
|—
|Atlanta
|32
|23
|.582
|1½
|Charlotte
|24
|31
|.436
|9½
|Miami
|24
|32
|.429
|10
|Orlando
|21
|36
|.368
|13½
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|37
|16
|.698
|—
|Indiana
|29
|26
|.527
|9
|Chicago
|26
|29
|.473
|12
|Detroit
|26
|30
|.464
|12½
|Milwaukee
|24
|30
|.444
|13½
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|San Antonio
|42
|13
|.764
|—
|Houston
|40
|17
|.702
|3
|Memphis
|34
|23
|.596
|9
|Dallas
|22
|33
|.400
|20
|New Orleans
|22
|34
|.393
|20½
|Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Utah
|34
|22
|.607
|—
|Oklahoma City
|31
|25
|.554
|3
|Denver
|25
|30
|.455
|8½
|Portland
|23
|32
|.418
|10½
|Minnesota
|21
|34
|.382
|12½
|Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Golden State
|46
|9
|.836
|—
|L.A. Clippers
|34
|21
|.618
|12
|Sacramento
|23
|32
|.418
|23
|L.A. Lakers
|19
|37
|.339
|27½
|Phoenix
|17
|39
|.304
|29½
___
|Monday's Games
Philadelphia 105, Charlotte 99
San Antonio 110, Indiana 106
Memphis 112, Brooklyn 103
Orlando 116, Miami 107
Milwaukee 102, Detroit 89
Washington 120, Oklahoma City 98
Boston 111, Dallas 98
Denver 132, Golden State 110
L.A. Clippers 88, Utah 72
New Orleans 110, Phoenix 108
Atlanta 109, Portland 104, OT