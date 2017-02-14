  1. Home
BC-BKN--NBA Standings

By  Associated Press
2017/02/14 14:44
BC-BKN--NBA Standings,0247 National Basketball Association

%byline(By The Associated Press%)

EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 36 19 .655
Toronto 32 23 .582 4
New York 23 33 .411 13½
Philadelphia 21 34 .382 15
Brooklyn 9 46 .164 27
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Washington 33 21 .611
Atlanta 32 23 .582
Charlotte 24 31 .436
Miami 24 32 .429 10
Orlando 21 36 .368 13½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 37 16 .698
Indiana 29 26 .527 9
Chicago 26 29 .473 12
Detroit 26 30 .464 12½
Milwaukee 24 30 .444 13½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
San Antonio 42 13 .764
Houston 40 17 .702 3
Memphis 34 23 .596 9
Dallas 22 33 .400 20
New Orleans 22 34 .393 20½
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Utah 34 22 .607
Oklahoma City 31 25 .554 3
Denver 25 30 .455
Portland 23 32 .418 10½
Minnesota 21 34 .382 12½
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
Golden State 46 9 .836
L.A. Clippers 34 21 .618 12
Sacramento 23 32 .418 23
L.A. Lakers 19 37 .339 27½
Phoenix 17 39 .304 29½

___

Monday's Games

Philadelphia 105, Charlotte 99

San Antonio 110, Indiana 106

Memphis 112, Brooklyn 103

Orlando 116, Miami 107

Milwaukee 102, Detroit 89

Washington 120, Oklahoma City 98

Boston 111, Dallas 98

Denver 132, Golden State 110

L.A. Clippers 88, Utah 72

New Orleans 110, Phoenix 108

Atlanta 109, Portland 104, OT