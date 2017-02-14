Pakistan mourns 13 killed in Lahore suicide bombing

LAHORE, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistani police say businesses are closed across much of the Punjab province in mourning for 13 people killed in a suicide bombing claimed by a breakaway Taliban faction.

Police officer Nazar Hayat says shops were closed Tuesday, a day after the attack in the provincial capital, Lahore. The bomber targeted police escorting a rally by pharmacists protesting amendments to a law on drug pricing.

The dead included six police officers. Nearly 60 people were wounded. The attack was claimed by Jamaat-ul-Ahrar, which said it was revenge for Pakistani military operations against militants in tribal regions near the Afghan border.