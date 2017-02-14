BC-AS--Asian News Digest, AS

ASIA:

KOREAS-TENSION — The U.N. Security Council is strongly condemning North Korea's ballistic missile launches and warning of "further significant measures" if Pyongyang doesn't stop nuclear and missile testing. By Edith M. Lederer and Eric Talmadge. SENT: 880 words, photos.

TAIWAN-BUS CRASH — A bus carrying Taiwanese tourists on a trip to view cherry blossoms flipped over on an expressway ramp in Taiwan's capital on Monday, killing 32 people and injuring many others, officials said. SENT: 250 words, photos.

CHINA-TRUMP TRADEMARKS - China is expected to register a potentially valuable trademark in the name of Donald J. Trump on Tuesday. The move raises red flags with ethics lawyers who say it's a grave conflict of interest and may violate the Constitution. Trump fought for a decade in China to win rights to the mark. Every appeal was rejected. Then he declared his candidacy and his fortunes changed, a shift that is stirring debate about political profiteering. By Erika Kinetz. SENT: 1,400 words, photos.

INDIA-RUNNING WITH BULLS - For two years Jallikattu, a bull-taming tradition, had been banned in Tamil Nadu on orders of India's Supreme Court. The tradition, the court said, inflicted cruelty upon the animals. This year, Jallikattu returned to Tamil Nadu late January after protesters forced the government to rush new legislation exempting it from animal cruelty laws. And so the revelry returned to Alanganallur village in Madurai district, one of the main areas where the tradition plays out. By Bernat Armangue. SENT: 700 words, photos.

INDONESIA-JAKARTA ELECTION-Q&A - Residents of the Indonesian capital vote Wednesday in an election for governor that has become a battleground in a high stakes tug-of-war between conservative and moderate forces in the world's most populous Muslim nation. By Stepehn Wright. SENT: 750 words, photos.

HONG KONG POLICE BEATING — Seven Hong Kong police officers were convicted Tuesday of a lesser charge in the assault of a pro-democracy activist whose videotaped beating during the height of 2014 pro-democracy protests sparked outrage. By Kelvin Chan. By Kelvin Chan. SENT: 350 words, photos.

CHINA-MINE EXPLOSION — A coal mine explosion Tuesday in central China has left eight people dead and three injured, state media reported. SENT: 220 words.

THAILAND-VALENTINE'S DAY-VITAMINS — Just in time for Valentine's Day, the Thai government is handing out pills it calls "very magical vitamins" to prospective mothers to boost the country's falling birthrate. SENT: 200 words, photos.

BUSINESS AND FINANCE

FINANCIAL MARKETS — Shares in Asia fell back after an early rally on Tuesday, as investors awaited comments to Congress by Federal Reserve chair Janet Yellen. By Elaine Kurtenbach. SENT: 390 words, photos.

