Northeast digging out from latest blast of winter weather

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — The Northeast is digging out from the latest blast of winter weather that dumped well over two feet of snow on some areas.

The storm was most active from New York to Maine, where blizzard conditions shut down towns.

Schools around the region delayed or canceled classes Monday, including in Boston and some areas of New York state. By Monday night, some schools already had canceled classes for Tuesday.

Some Maine towns, including Starks and Nobleboro, saw at least 30 inches of snow. Farther south, there was less snow — just a few inches fell in Boston and Hartford, Connecticut.

Strong winds created problems in New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

Residents in the Northeast aren't likely to catch a break with more snow forecast for Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont and Massachusetts on Wednesday.