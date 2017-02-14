  1. Home
BC-SOC--English Results

By  Associated Press
2017/02/14 06:40
BC-SOC--English Results English Football Results

LONDON (AP) — Results from English football:

England Championship
Tuesday's Match

Norwich 2, Wigan 2

Friday's Match

Sheffield Wednesday 3, Birmingham 0

Saturday's Matches

Norwich 5, Nottingham Forest 1

Ipswich 1, Aston Villa 0

Bristol City 3, Derby 3

Blackburn 1, Rotherham 1

Preston 4, Brentford 2

Brighton 4, Burton Albion 1

Cardiff 2, Leeds 0

Fulham 3, Wigan 2

Huddersfield 2, Queens Park Rangers 1

Barnsley 0, Reading 0

Newcastle 1, Wolverhampton 0

England League One
Tuesday's Match

Milton Keynes Dons 1, Oldham 0

Saturday's Matches

Bury 1, Swindon 0

Shrewsbury 1, Scunthorpe 0

Northampton 3, Chesterfield 1

Oldham 3, Coventry 2

Bolton 4, Walsall 1

Millwall 1, Southend 0

Port Vale 1, Gillingham 1

Sheffield United 1, Peterborough 0

Oxford United 1, Milton Keynes Dons 0

Rochdale 0, Fleetwood Town 0

Bradford 1, Bristol Rovers 1

Charlton 1, AFC Wimbledon 1

England League Two
Tuesday's Matches

Crawley Town 0, Blackpool 0

Morecambe 1, Leyton Orient 0

Friday's Match

Doncaster 0, Newport County 0

Saturday's Matches

Plymouth 3, Exeter 0

Stevenage 3, Wycombe 0

Crewe 5, Grimsby Town 0

Blackpool 4, Carlisle 1

Mansfield Town 4, Hartlepool 0

Leyton Orient 1, Yeovil 1

Luton Town 2, Crawley Town 1

Colchester 2, Barnet 1

Portsmouth 2, Accrington Stanley 0

Morecambe 2, Cambridge United 0

Notts County 2, Cheltenham 1

England FA Cup
Wednesday's Match

Leicester 3, Derby 1

English Premier League
Saturday's Matches

Arsenal 2, Hull 0

Southampton 4, Sunderland 0

Everton 0, Middlesbrough 0

Manchester United 2, Watford 0

West Bromwich Albion 2, West Ham 2

Stoke 1, Crystal Palace 0

Liverpool 2, Tottenham 0

Sunday's Matches

Chelsea 1, Burnley 1

Swansea 2, Leicester 0

Monday's Match

Manchester City 2, Bournemouth 0