Zeltiq, US Steel and Chemours rise; Hain Celestial plunges

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Monday:

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., up $1.81 to $34

The generic drug company reported better-than-expected sales and backed its forecasts for 2017.

Zeltiq Aesthetics Inc., up $6.53 to $55.93

The company, which makes a system that uses extreme cold to break up fat, will be bought by Allergan.

ON Semiconductor Corp., up 80 cents to $14.94

The chip equipment maker reported strong earnings and revenue, and its sales forecast was better than analysts expected.

Chemours Co., up $4.01 to $32.14

The chemicals company and its former parent DuPont agreed to pay $671 million to settle a lawsuit.

SVB Financial Group, up $3.09 to $180.56

Banks climbed as bond yields increased, and with them interest rates.

United States Steel Corp., up $2.11 to $39.71

Steelmakers rose after the official Xinhua News Agency said Chinese steel output and prices bounced back in 2016.

Verizon Communications Inc., down 43 cents to $48.55

The telecommunications company announced a new unlimited data plan.

Hain Celestial Group Inc., down $3.43 to $35.10

The tea maker said it's being investigated by the Securities and Exchange Commission.