Grammys on CBS viewed by 26 million, highest since 2014

Adele poses in the press room with the awards for album of the year for "25", song of the year for "Hello", record of the year for "Hel
Tim McGraw, left, and Faith Hill, right, congratulate Adele after presenting her with the award for record of the year for "Hello" at t
Adele accepts the award for album of the year for "25" at the 59th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Phot
NEW YORK (AP) — Sunday's Grammy Awards delivered its largest viewership since 2014, according to Nielsen.
The audience of 26 million viewers reflected a 4 percent uptick from last year, the smallest Grammys audience since 2009.
It stands as the season's top-rated special in viewers.
Aired by CBS, it was hosted by James Corden of CBS' "The Late Late Show."