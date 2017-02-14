Serie B president Abodi running for Italian FA presidency

MILAN (AP) — Serie B president Andrea Abodi has announced he plans to run against incumbent Carlo Tavecchio for the presidency of the Italian football federation.

The FIGC vote is on March 6.

Abodi informed Serie B clubs on Monday that he plans to step down from his position in order to campaign for the FIGC job.

Abodi says he wants to create a federation that is "transparent, modern and free of influences."

In his 6 1/2 years at the helm of the second division, Abodi has proved innovative, notably introducing green cards for fair play two years ago.

Tavecchio has consolidated considerable support despite being banned by UEFA for six months following a racist comment during his election campaign in 2014.