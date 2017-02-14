  1. Home
BC-US--Coffee, US

By  Associated Press
2017/02/14 04:18

New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:

(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
COFFEE C
Mar 145.75 146.00 143.50 144.25 Down 1.50
May 148.00 148.35 145.85 146.55 Down 1.60
Jul 149.90 150.55 148.20 148.85 Down 1.60
Sep 152.50 152.75 150.45 151.05 Down 1.60
Dec 155.90 156.00 153.80 154.35 Down 1.55
Mar 158.65 158.65 157.05 157.25 Down 1.55
May 160.35 160.35 158.75 158.95 Down 1.55
Jul 161.90 161.90 160.30 160.50 Down 1.55
Sep 163.35 163.35 161.75 162.00 Down 1.55
Dec 163.85 164.60 163.85 164.20 Down 1.55
Mar 166.40 166.40 166.10 166.10 Down 2.00
May 167.55 Down 2.00
Jul 168.90 Down 2.00
Sep 170.40 Down 1.95
Dec 171.70 Down 1.95