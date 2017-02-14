New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:
(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|COFFEE C
|Mar
|145.75
|146.00
|143.50
|144.25
|Down 1.50
|May
|148.00
|148.35
|145.85
|146.55
|Down 1.60
|Jul
|149.90
|150.55
|148.20
|148.85
|Down 1.60
|Sep
|152.50
|152.75
|150.45
|151.05
|Down 1.60
|Dec
|155.90
|156.00
|153.80
|154.35
|Down 1.55
|Mar
|158.65
|158.65
|157.05
|157.25
|Down 1.55
|May
|160.35
|160.35
|158.75
|158.95
|Down 1.55
|Jul
|161.90
|161.90
|160.30
|160.50
|Down 1.55
|Sep
|163.35
|163.35
|161.75
|162.00
|Down 1.55
|Dec
|163.85
|164.60
|163.85
|164.20
|Down 1.55
|Mar
|166.40
|166.40
|166.10
|166.10
|Down 2.00
|May
|167.55
|Down 2.00
|Jul
|168.90
|Down 2.00
|Sep
|170.40
|Down 1.95
|Dec
|171.70
|Down 1.95