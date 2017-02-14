BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Change
|Mar
|1918
|1935
|1881
|1889
|Down
|50
|May
|1947
|1960
|1921
|1925
|Down
|37
|Jul
|1962
|1973
|1934
|1936
|Down
|38
|Sep
|1984
|1993
|1955
|1957
|Down
|37
|Dec
|2011
|2020
|1982
|1982
|Down
|38
|Mar
|2031
|2031
|2005
|2005
|Down
|37
|May
|2050
|2050
|2024
|2024
|Down
|37
|Jul
|2066
|2066
|2040
|2040
|Down
|36
|Sep
|2077
|2077
|2059
|2059
|Down
|35
|Dec
|2092
|2121
|2092
|2121
|unch