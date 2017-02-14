BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)

Open High Low Settle Change Mar 1918 1935 1881 1889 Down 50 May 1947 1960 1921 1925 Down 37 Jul 1962 1973 1934 1936 Down 38 Sep 1984 1993 1955 1957 Down 37 Dec 2011 2020 1982 1982 Down 38 Mar 2031 2031 2005 2005 Down 37 May 2050 2050 2024 2024 Down 37 Jul 2066 2066 2040 2040 Down 36 Sep 2077 2077 2059 2059 Down 35 Dec 2092 2121 2092 2121 unch